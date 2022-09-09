Apple unveils iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

Tech giant Apple has released its four new iPhone variants at the Far Out Event in Cupertino recently. The models include iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. While the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are deemed to be the more popular choices owing to their affordability, what gadget enthusiasts have been waiting for since long are iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphones start from $999 and $1,099 respectively. They come with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens, which are always-on-display. Also, they have the first-ever 48 MP main camera, which features a quad-pixel sensor. The phones are powered by the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, called the A16 Bionic.

Making the iPhone more useful for everydays tasks, features like Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite have also been introduced. One of the most-talked about features in these smartphones is the new pill-shaped cut-out called the ‘Dynamic Island.’ Offering an intuitive way to experience iPhone, this feature can help with activities like toggling the DND mode or monitor the duration of phone calls. The two models will be available in four new variants: deep purple, gold, silver, and space black.The pre-orders will begin on September 9 and will be available from September 16.