Microsoft announces new Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family plan

Following a leak that revealed the Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family branding recently, tech giant Microsoft has made its new plan official and disclosed its pricing for select markets.



According to a media report, the new subscription will allow Xbox Game Pass members to share with up to four other friends or family members at 21.99 euros ($21.99) per month in Ireland and 49,900 Colombian pesos ($11.25) in Colombia.



Microsoft is currently testing this new Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family plan in Ireland and Colombia, the report said.



“Currently, we are piloting this plan in Colombia and the Republic of Ireland. Future countries/regions might be added in the next months,” the tech giant was quoted as saying.



Microsoft has not announced pricing for the rest of Europe, the UK, or the US yet, but it is likely to be around $25 per month for Xbox Game Pass Friends and Family in the US, as per the report.



The tech giant is not limiting this new Game Pass plan to only family members. The only requirement for adding people to the Friends and Family plan is that they must reside in the same country.



Microsoft presently charges $9.99 per month for Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass.



Online multiplayer is not available with either membership, but for $14.99, users can upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which gives them access to Game Pass for consoles, PCs, EA Play, and online multiplayer with Xbox Live Gold, the report said.

