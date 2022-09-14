Twitter India holds South Indian Press Briefing, a first-of-its kind virtual conference 

On September 2, Twitter India held the South Indian Press Briefing – a first-of-its kind virtual conference. It aimed to discuss how the social media platform has been localising its content for its audience in South India and how this audience has been dominating the Twitter timeline, especially when the conversations are around topics like entertainment and sports.

In response to such deep engagement from their Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada audiences, Twitter has undertaken several initiatives in the recent past, like #OnlyOnTwitter activations and the launch of Tamil ‘Topics’. But why does Twitter in India get so much engagement from its South Indian audience?

According to Head of Partners of Twitter India Cheryl-Ann Couto, the biggest power of southern entertainment on Twitter is fandom. On Twitter, fans drive conversations every day around the biggest blockbuster movies and engage with public figures. They play a crucial role in moulding culture and driving conversations on the platform. The recently launched Trends Report of Twitter revealed a 47 percent increase in discussions amongst Indians around fandoms over the past couple of years.

One of the most-talked about initiatives at the conference was #OnlyOnTwitter, which aims to bring closer the South Indian entertainment industry and its audience. One way Twitter attempts to achieve its aim is by curating “immersive and exclusive content” that allows entertainment companies and public personas to narrate their stories compellingly and enhance the engagement of their fans on the platform. For example, through a partnership called the #FirstOnTwitter, the makers of the Vijay Devarakonda-starrer Liger recently unveiled the promo for the much-awaited song Aafat, exclusively on Twitter.

The other significant feature of the platform discussed was Twitter Topics. First introduced in 2019, Twitter Topics is a setting in Twitter that lets users choose and follow trends from a range of topics that they find interesting. In July, Twitter India launched Tamil ‘Topics’, which was available for Android, iOS, and web users who have Tamil set as their primary language. It enabled people to select and customise the content they want to see on their Home Timeline, which ranged from tweets on artistes like A R Rahman, Rajinikanth, and Vijay to tweets on sports teams like Chennai Super Kings. Speaking about how Twitter has fostered the growth of fandoms for South Indian actors, co-administrator of Samantha Prabhu FC, Sravanti Vedula said, “We have built a very meaningful relationship with Sam (Samantha) on a personal level, all thanks to Twitter! She is a beautiful soul, and the love we receive from her pushes us to strive a little harder every day to showcase our love and support through qualitative and responsible content and posts, bringing thousands of her fans together as a community.”

In an interview with Indulge, Cheryl was asked about the tools Twitter is coming up with next to cater to its South Indian audience. She said, “In terms of Twitter features, we continue to innovate on our audio products, which appeal to the south Indian audiences, to make the listening experience as seamless and hassle-free as possible for everyone. As part of our goal to make Twitter the home for audio, we recently launched an experiment that showcases an all-new and reimagined Spaces Tab, which integrates podcasts and gives people a more personalised listening experience via new audio hubs curated just for them.”