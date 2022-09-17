Apple_shipping_iPhone_14_models_with_earlier_iOS_16_version,_says_report

Tech giant Apple is reportedly shipping its next-generation iPhone 14 models with an earlier version of iOS 16.



Reportedly, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will come with an iOS 16 build that predates the official build released. However, once users set up the new iPhone for the first time, the system will prompt users to install the latest iOS 16 build, reports a media source.



According to the release notes, written specifically for iPhone 14 models, the official version of iOS 16 fixes a bug that may cause some photos to appear soft when zooming in landscape orientation.



It has been revealed that cellular models of the Apple Watch Series 8 will also have a software update available on day one, the report said.



This is not the first time that Apple has shipped a new device with a different build than the one that was released to the public.



The tech giant has recently released iOS 16 to all users after months of beta testing that brings the biggest update ever to the Lock Screen, the ability to edit and collaborate in Messages, new tools in Mail, and more ways to interact with photos and video with Live Text and Visual Look Up.



iOS 16 is now available as a free software update for iPhone 8 and later.