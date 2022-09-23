Nikon India launches new portable zoom lens in NIKKOR Z series

Nikon India on Thursday introduced a new portable and lightweight ultra-wide angle zoom lens in the country that provides travel and landscape photographers and videographers new shooting capabilities.



The focal length of NIKKOR Z 17-28mm f/2.8, weighing approximately 450 grams, offers users a diversified and convenient shooting experience without having to switch between multiple lenses, said the company.



"The NIKKOR Z 17-28mm f/2.8 ultrawide angle zoom lens is an affordable, compact and light weight lens. It features a constant maximum aperture of f/2.8 along with great AF performance and designed for videos as well," said Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director, Nikon India.



A constant maximum aperture of f/2.8, coupled with the shortest minimum focus distance of 0.19m (at 17mm zoom position), enables users to experiment with different angles and distances to emphasise the subject or easily create natural bokeh with the short working distance of approximately 5cm.



Furthermore, its fast aperture allows for shooting in confined, low-light conditions without sacrificing image quality, the company said.



Equipped with a fast and precise autofocus (AF) system that uses an extremely quiet stepping motor (STM), the lens gives users little to worry about when shooting fast-paced situations or spontaneous moments.



In addition, its frontmost surface is coated for an antifouling performance, providing means for quick cleaning and offering a stress-free shooting experience.



The lens is also designed to effectively suppress effects of focus breathing to help achieve smoother transitions in videos.



Its compact size and weight pairs well with a gimbal, even while maintaining optimal performance needed for 4K video recording, said the company.