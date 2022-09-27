Apple likely to avoid 'Pro Max' branding for 'Ultra' with iPhone 15

More reports have now surfaced that Apple may replace the current "Pro Max" branding next year with the top-end iPhone 15 series, calling it "Ultra".



The "Pro Max" branding appeared for the first time with the iPhone 11 series in 2019. According to Apple tracker Mark Gurman, who expects iPhone 15 to come with some "bigger changes," including USB-C (instead of Apple's proprietary Lightning port), the tech giant could introduce a new branding for high-end models.

The company has already launched a rugged Watch Ultra and now has 'M1 Ultra' processor.



According to supply chain analyst Ross Young, the 'Dynamic Island' feature could arrive on all iPhone 15 models. The company has reportedly started testing the new USB-C feature owing to the European Union's new law that requires all new phones to have USB-C ports by 2024. Analysts Ming-Chi Kuo has also suggested that "Ultra" will exclusively have a periscope lens (6x or 5x). Also, the Ultra will come with an improved battery life that lasts three-four hours longer.



With all these exclusive upgrades, the iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to go up in price compared to the 14 Pro Max, possibly starting at $1,200 (up from $1,100).