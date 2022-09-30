Lenovo launches new M10 Plus (3rd Gen) tablet in India

Global technology brand Lenovo on Thursday launched a new Android tablet — Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) — for its consumers in India.



The tablet is priced at INR 19,999 for the WiFi-only model and INR 21,999 for the LTE variant and is now available for purchase across lenovo.com and amazon.in. It sports a unique dual-tone theme and comes in storm grey and frost blue colours.



“Tablets have become an indispensable device for learning and entertainment. With consumers choosing one device for entertainment and learning from home, the 3rd-gen Tab M10 Plus strikes a perfect balance,” Pankaj Harjai, Director of Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India, said in a statement. He further noted, “It has the best-in-class display and performance that consumers come to expect from a Lenovo tablet along with smart features for a refined user experience.”



The new Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is designed and built for a best-in-class multimedia experience with a powerful processor packed in a compact form factor. It boasts a 10.61-inch 2K IPS LCD display with a 15:9 aspect ratio, 10-point multi-touch and 400 nits brightness. With TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification, it helps reduce harmful blue light, so that users can better enjoy binge-watching movies or take time studying for hours without straining their eyes, the company said.



The tablet is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage to deliver an effortless multimedia experience and superior mobile gaming performance. Users can enjoy intense gaming sessions on the go or simply transition to PC-level productivity UI when attached to the ultra-thin keyboard for typing longer content.