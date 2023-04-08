Here are some helpful AI tools to help you in daily life

Al tools are used for many purposes like marketing, designing, and content creation| Image for representational purpose only

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a buzzword for technology that can perform tasks previously only possible for humans, such as playing strategic games like chess. Nowadays, the use of Al has become increasingly prevalent in various industries as it helps to provide a more in-depth understanding of a large amount of data, enhance efficiency in repetitive tasks, and improve decision-making processes.

Recent surveys indicate that companies are sparing large amounts of resources for data science to help predict expenses, personalize services, and analyse medical data. It is also used to enhance security

measures and troubleshoot technical problems. Al is also being used in the emerging field of adaptive

intelligence, which helps businesses make better decisions by adapting to current problems and predicting future issues. Online platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter utilize Al to provide personalized content to users and prevent the misuse of their services.

Moreover, Al has also revolutionized daily lifestyle matters, such as autonomous vehicles, spam filters,

facial recognition and recommendation systems. Educational institutions benefit from Al technology as

well with the automation of tasks such as grading papers, providing feedback, and managing online presence, Al-powered voice assistants are known to efficiently answer student questions and provide them with study material tailored to their preferred learning methods. And we all know gaming has always been known for its realistic and interactive human substitutions, such as non-player characters (NPCs). The technology is also useful for many day-to-day activities. Here, we list some AI tools that can help you in your daily life.

Presentations

Beautiful.ai - Helps you create professional and attractive presentations.

Otter.ai - A website that uses artificial intelligence to transcribe audio and video in real-time.

Business

Supernormal - A company that helps businesses design unique and memorable brand identities.

Copy.ai - A website that uses Al to help create engaging and unique content for marketing materials.

Midjourney - A company that helps businesses grow online by creating marketing strategies.

Music

Beatoven.ai - A site that provides tools for creating and producing music.

Soundraw.io - A platform that offers royalty-free music for use in videos and podcasts.

Video Editing

Kaiber - An application that provides tools for editing videos, including trimming and adding effects.

Steve AI - App for editing and improving videos.

Predis.ai – A site that provides tools for creating short-form videos like those on Instagram's Reels

feature.

Study

Fireflies – An app that uses AI to automatically take notes

Fliki - An organising note-taking app

Tome.app - An app that provides concise summaries of non-fiction books for busy professionals and students.

Art and Design

Leiapix Converter - A tool that converts 2D images into 3D images with options for texture and depth.

Create Avatars - An app or website for creating personalized digital avatars that look like you.

Anime Al - A website or app for creating anime-style avatars that you can customize with different features

Runway - A site that uses Al to help fashion designers create new designs.

