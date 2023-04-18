Apple previews its 1st retail store in India, Tim Cook 'excited' to build more 

As it completes 25 years in India, Apple on Monday previewed its first own-branded retail store here that will serve as a dynamic space for customers. Next on the anvil is the second Apple retail store opening in New Delhi this week.



Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the company is excited to build on its long-standing history in India, as it gears up to mark a major expansion with the opening of its first retail stores in the country.



"India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we're excited to build on our long-standing history -- supporting our customers, investing in local communities, and working together to build a better future with innovations that serve humanity," said Cook who will inaugurate the retail stores in the country, a first for the tech giant which has doubled down on its India growth plans.



Located at Mumbai's bustling Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) financial, arts, and entertainment district, Apple BKC -- to be thrown open for public on Tuesday -- will help customers explore company products and services, enjoy exceptional service, and learn how to get more out of their devices through free Today at Apple sessions.



"Apple BKC is a reflection of Mumbai's vibrant culture and brings together the best of Apple in a beautiful, welcoming space for connection and community," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail.



Apple BKC will offer a special Today at Apple series, "Mumbai Rising," running from Tuesday (April 18) through the summer.



Bringing visitors, local artists, and creatives together, these free sessions featuring Apple products and services will offer hands-on activities that celebrate the local community and culture.



Apple BKC is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world, with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations.



The store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 percent renewable energy.



Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling.



There are over 450,000 individual timber elements, all of which were assembled in Delhi.



Upon entering the store, customers are greeted by two stone walls sourced from Rajasthan and a 14-meter-long stainless steel staircase connecting the ground level and the cantilevered mezzanine.



Apple BKC features more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages.



Apple's first two retail stores in India will welcome customers from all over the country and around the world.



The new Apple flagship retail stores in Mumbai and Delhi, backed by aggressive sales initiatives, will fuel Apple's growth in the year ahead, according to industry experts.



Apple began manufacturing iPhone in India in 2017, and since then, the company has worked with suppliers to assemble new iPhone models and produce a growing number of components.



Amid the local manufacturing push and an upcoming widespread retail store strategy, Apple shipped $7.5 billion worth iPhones and iPads in India in FY22-23, according to CMR data accessed by IANS.



In FY23, Apple shipped more than 7 million iPhones and half a million iPads in the country, registering a 28 per cent growth for iPhone shipments, according to initial estimates provided by market intelligence firm CMR.



As Apple doubles down on domestic manufacturing in India, the tech giant is likely to garner 6 per cent market share in FY23-34, with selling more than 8 million iPhones in the country in the period.