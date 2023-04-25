Samsung Galaxy S24 may use EV tech to boost its battery: Report

Samsung will reportedly use a technology used in electric vehicles to boost the battery of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is about 10 months away now.



Samsung's SDI division, responsible for battery research and development, is reportedly exploring the possibility of introducing stacked batteries to their smartphone business, reports GSMArena.



Unlike a change to the chemical composition of the battery, this innovation involves rearranging the cells within the battery, resulting in a higher energy density, which in turn, will allow for a greater capacity of the battery to fit within the same volume, potentially extending the battery life of Samsung's future smartphones.



The Elec first reported the news.



Audi's Q8 e-tron used similar tech to fit a 114kWh battery inside, the report said.



While smartphone batteries operate under significantly different conditions than electric vehicle power packs, the report suggests there can be a 10 per cent increase in density.



Meanwhile, Samsung will reportedly ditch Exynos system-on-chips (SoCs) for its upcoming flagship series 'Galaxy S24'.



According to a Twitter leaker, smartphones in the Galaxy S24 series will not use an Exynos SoC anywhere in the world, reports SamMobile.



Therefore, the S24 series will likely be similar to the latest S23 series and is expected to come packed with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.