Zebronics introduces Zeb-Smart Cam 105  

Well-known Indian techno-gadget brand Zebronics has launched its latest Zeb-Smart Cam 105, which is a comprehensive solution for your home security needs. It is equipped with a Full HD 1080p resolution camera that provides live streaming and high-resolution images with its 2 MP camera and comes with AI-powered motion detection that notifies you whenever the camera detects movement.

Additionally, the camera has a 355° horizontal and 120° vertical range that provides a wide view of the room and is equipped with infra-red night vision that covers up to 5 metres, making an ideal solution towards security at night. It also features 24x7 Live Monitoring so you can keep a check on your home even when you’re away. The recordings can be stored on micro-SD cards up to 128 GB or via optional cloud storage.

What’s more! The smart camera has a talk-back feature that lets you stay connected with your loved ones through its superior microphone and two-way audio, from wherever you are. The camera is also easy to mount on the wall, making it a great solution for any space.

The companion application for the Zeb-Smart Cam 105 is compatible with Android and iOS devices.

The Zeb-Smart Cam 105 will be launched on Amazon at an introductory price of Rs 1,899.