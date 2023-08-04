Noise launches VS104 Max

Noise, India's leading connected lifestyle tech brand has launched VS104 Max TWS bringing Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 25dB and up to 45 hrs. It boasts a premium matte finish that appeals to consumers seeking a blend of aesthetics and outstanding performance, while allowing them to enjoy an uninterrupted audio experience. It is available in three premium colour options — Jet Black, Rose Gold, and Silver Grey.

Also, read: 5 stylish tech products you must have

Some of the key features include BT version 5.3 technology for seamless connectivity and inbuilt Quad Mic ENC, digitally tuned for superior calling, along with a 13mm driver for an immersive and rich sound quality. Furthermore, the Instacharge™ technology offers a remarkable 180 minutes of playback with a swift 10-minute charge, allowing users to keep pressing ahead while the HyperSync™ enables instant and hassle-free pairing. The Noise Buds VS104 Max delivers an astoundingly low latency of 50ms. Additionally, the IPX5 water resistance allows users to enjoy their music worry-free during workouts. An embodiment of diversity and flexibility, the Noise Buds VS104 Max also includes a dedicated gaming mode.

Rs 1,699.

Available online.