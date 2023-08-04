Redmi 12 5G: Taking 5G to the people

Xiaomi India ushers in a new era of 5G connectivity in India with the much-awaited launch of the latest number series smart phone - Redmi 12 5G. Powered by India's first Snapdragon® 4 Gen 2 built on a flagship-level 4nm architecture, the Redmi 12 5G brings together the best of performance, efficiency, and flagship-grade crystal glass design. It promised fast downloading of heavy files, browsing and streaming high-definition content and immersive online gaming experiences at high speeds.



With 17.2cm (6.79) FHD+ Display, the Redmi 12 Series offers the largest display experience yet on a Redmi number series smart phone and comes with the vibrant MIUI 14 with diverse personalisation options and useful features. It also offers a resolution of 2460x1080, 550nits of peak brightness and a 90Hz Adaptive Sync display that can understand the content on your screen and dynamically adjust the refresh rate for a smooth and immersive cinematic experience.



The all-new crystal glass design, inspired by real crystals and gemstones, offers a premium glass back for the first time ever on the Redmi Number series. The phones are built to last, with a focus on durability that ensures they can withstand the rigours of daily use. An overall balanced design with rounded edges, an impressive thickness of only 8.17mm, flat frame with metallic finish; and an ergonomic design lends this device a great in-hand feel and comfortable grip.

It comes with 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR blaster, and packs in a massive 5000 mAh battery with 22.5W in-box charger. Also equipped with a powerful 50MP AI camera setup, its f/1.8 aperture allows for excellent low-light performance and detailed shots in all lighting conditions. On the front, it has 8MP high-resolution selfie camera. The Redmi 12 Series comes in three exciting colours: Jade Black, Pastel Blue, and Moonstone Silver.

Rs 10,999 onwards.

Available online.