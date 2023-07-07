Sony Soundbar HT-S2000 Review: Sound performance

Sony tends to deliver the goods when it comes to consumer audio, and the HT-S2000 is the latest 3.1-channel, Dolby Atmos / DTS:X soundbar that Sony claims will deliver “powerful, cinematic surround sound”. It’s a fair claim, one that comes with a couple of caveats.

Pulling the HT-S2000 out of its sustainable packaging, the look is typical of Sony – an 800 mm-long, curved edge black rectangle with a discreet metal grille hiding the front-facing drivers and a small, scrolling display that shows you the input selected or volume level. Connectivity options are a bit limited – one HDMI eARC port, one optical port and a USB-A port for local music playback. It’s missing wired/wireless network connectivity though, which means you cannot stream music over Chromecast/AirPlay standards and must use Bluetooth.

Setup is quick - plug in the included HDMI cable, connect the Sony Home Entertainment Connect app and you’re done. You can also use the app to connect compatible Sony wireless speakers, such as the SA-SW5/SA-SW3 subwoofer or the SA-RS3S rear speakers, all of which are optional, additional purchases that you can add into your setup over time.

The device produces proper room-filling sound

Plugging the soundbar into the massive 75-inch Xiaomi QLED TV in my living room, the audio end of the experience is transformed completely. A balanced sonic signature, clear vocals and mids, and even pleasing bass levels, the latter highlighting that Sony has managed to fit in a pair of woofers into this compact chassis. It’s proper room-filling sound, although bass heads should consider adding in the optional subwoofer. Bear in mind, the S2000 misses out on features like an equalizer and individual channel adjustments, so you’ll have to enjoy the audio the way Sony tuned it…which is not an altogether bad option, really.

With Dolby Atmos content, the soundbar virtualizes the Atmos signal, that is it uses digital signal processing to make up for the lack of surround speakers and height channels. In use, I found the surround effect and wider soundstage to be far more impressive than the Atmos recreation of height, but both were excellent given the standalone pricing of the S2000. What it lacks in advanced features, it more than makes up in audio quality. If your budget allows you to stretch till INR 85,000, you can cut back on the virtualization and add in real wireless rear speakers and the sub for a full surround setup.

Rating: 8/10

Price: INR 42,990