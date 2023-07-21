Gadgets of the week: Sony HT-AX7, Yaber K2s and more; Also, check out out review of the Baller Athletik

Crocs Dylan Clog

The Dylan Clog provides extraordinary comfort and is created out of a single-piece moulded Croslite material for long-lasting durability. It’s also easy to clean and quick to dry and has a deep heel cup for added comfort and a better fit. A big plus is the subtle texture on the surface that mimics the appearance of full-grain leather. INR 5,495* crocs.in.

Sony HT-AX7

Sony’s portable theatre system comes with 360 Spatial Sound mapping for you to experience true Spatial Audio anywhere. Thanks to its compact form, the HT-AX7 can be used in your bedroom, living room, office etc just by placing the three speakers around you. With no wires for disruption and a minimal design the HT-AX7 provides powerful, clear and balanced sound. INR 41,000* sony.com

Swatch - Red Juicy

Aptly named “Red Juicy” Swatch’s bold, oversized watch features an open black dial with glow-in-dark hands in a steel sandblasted case. The SB07S110 Comes with an accurate Quartz movement, three bar water resistance. Perfect for adding colour to your life. INR 16,000* swatch.com

Yaber K2s

Yaber’s K2s is an outdoor movie projector with sound by JBL and Dolby Audio onboard. The 4K projector is driven by an 800 ANSI Lumens lamp and inbuilt 20 W stereo speakers for sound. The K2s features Wi-Fi 6 for better connectivity and support for Alexa and NFC. You can also connect via HDMi, USB and upto 7,000+ apps are supported including Prime Video and Netflix. Up to 200 inches screen size can be achieved depending on the space you have. INR 54,900* originshop.co.in

District Vision Nagata

Nagata Speed Blade Infrared is a really cool pair of sun-wear for the eyes which features D+ lens technology for supreme comfort during sports and athletic activities. The D+ Black Rose lens shown here is an advanced sports lens engineered for light changing conditions. The lens enhances visibility by offering 100 per cent UVA/B protection and protection from harmful blue light. INR 25,000* districtvision.com

Tissot PRX Powermatic 80 35 mm

Tissot’s PRX family is a runaway hit among watch-lovers and aficionados already. The new 35 mm variant with a Powermatic 80 movement is the perfect fit for most wrist sizes and comes with an 80-hour power reserve, high grade steel case, sapphire crystal, water resistance up to 100 m and a Nivachron balance hairspring for efficiency and accuracy. This elegant Swiss Made watch pays tribute to its classic 1978 heritage. Available at leading watch retailers nationwide. INR 66,000* tissotwatches.com

Gadget Review -

Baller Athletik

Baller Athletik is a unique sportswear brand that utilises Far-InfraRed tech in its clothing products to fuel and enhance your performance. A blend of Bioceramic minerals are integrated to retain and return the essential FIR back to you. I tried out both the Boost Tee (featured here) and Swift AF tees during my walking and exercise regimens and found them to be very comfortable and excellent at wicking moisture away as well as reducing odours. The Tees also have excellent visibility in low light and night conditions courtesy reflective zones. UPF or UV protection is built into the material and helps shield you if you spend more time outdoors for your activities. Baller Athletik has an extensive selection of great clothing products for Men and Women. INR 1,895* ballerathletik.com