What to expect from Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event
The Galaxy Unpacked — the second major event of the company — will take place in Seoul this year
South Korean tech giant Samsung is hosting its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26, Wednesday. The company is expected to launch its flagship Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 foldable smartphones along with other premium gadgets like the Watch6 series, the Galaxy Tab S9 series of tablets and the Galaxy Buds 3 TWS earphones.
How to watch?
The event will commence on July 26, Wednesday at 11 AM UTC i.e. 4.30 PM IST. It will be streamed live from Seoul, South Korea — Samsung’s home country. You can watch the live stream on the company’s YouTube channel, Samsung’s official website, the Samsung newsroom website as well as on Samsung TV Plus.
Everything we know about the upcoming Galaxy Z series smartphones:
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 will be launched as the successors of the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4, which debuted last year. The smartphones are expected to come with a new hinge design that will leave no gaps when unfolded. They will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and run on Android 13-based One UI 5.1 operating system.
The Galaxy Z Fold5 is said to retain the 6.4-inch (diagonal) external display and 7.6-inch foldable screen. The phone is said to support S Pen input but will reportedly not have an additional built-in slot for it. It will house a triple camera setup headlined by a 50MP ISOCELL GN3 sensor paired with 12MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide sensors. There may be two selfie cameras — one on the cover (10MP) and an internal under-display camera (4MP).
The Galaxy Z Flip5 will boast a 6.7-inch foldable panel with a 10MP selfie camera embedded within. The rear will have a dual camera setup comprising of a 12MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide lens. Both smartphones are expected to offer up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB (Galaxy Z Fold5) of storage.
The price, availability and variants of all the smartphones, watches, and tablets in India will be announced at the Galaxy Unpacked event.
