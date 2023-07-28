Gadgets of the week: Mido TV Big Date, Sony SRS-XB100 and more; Also check out our review of the Cellecor Bropods CB11

Mido TV Big Date

Mido’s exceptional Multifort range has a new addition - Multifort TV Big Date with a large date aperture at 12 o’clock. The suave watch comes with a sapphire crystal for protection, automatic movement (Calibre 80) and a high-tech balance spring in Nivachron (offers shock/magnetic resistance). Big date also offers 10 bar (100 m) water resistance and comes in a choice of strap variants. INR 1.01 lakh. midowatches.com

Sony SRS-XB100

The SRS-XB100 is a portable wireless compact speaker with extra BASS and IP67 water/dust resistance. The BT speaker comes in four great colours including orange and provides up to 16 hours of battery life which is great when you’re travelling. A special sound diffusion processor allows for sound expansion over larger spaces. A unique UV coat allows for extra durability while the multi-way strap makes carrying it easy. XB100’s echo cancelling tech aids in making clear calls and you can pair two XB100s for stereo sound. INR 4,990. sony.co.in

Beats Studio Pro

Despite the popularity of all the TWS and in ear earbuds in the market there’s always room for good quality ‘Over the Ear’ headphones. The new wireless Beats Studio Pro from Beats by Dre comes with premium ANC, up to 40 hours of listening time on a single charge, personalised Spatial Audio as well as Lossless Audio via USB-C. Compatible with both Apple and Android devices, the Studio Pro features a fully custom acoustic platform. INR 28,700. beatsbydre.com

Adidas SWITCH FWD

The new SWITCH FWD from Adidas uses voids in its EVA midsole to transfer weight into forward motion for a fresh running experience. The engineered mesh upper provides enhanced breathability thanks to intentionally positioned windows. The son EVA midsole along with the TPU plate ensure a stable and cushioned ride. A lightweight Continental outsole provides grip in all weather conditions. Available now. INR 13,999. Adidas.co.in

Cellecor Bropods CB11

The CB11 are a slick looking pair of earbuds which provided a comfortable fit without falling off during activity. The 13 mm drivers provide dynamic audio, both during calls and while listening to media. The built-in voice assistants (Hey Siri/Ok Google) work well and the playback time is about two days including the charging case. IPX4 resistance helps with a quick workout or a jog. The CB11 also comes in a good choice of colours offering a new look. INR 1,299. cellecor.com

Crossbeats Apex Regal

Crossbeats makes some great smartwatches and audio products. Its latest Apex Regal is a round display watch with a crisp 1.43-inch AMOLED screen. An added bonus is the premium metal mesh strap that comes along with the silicone strap for added style and choice. The watch is well balanced on the wrist with elegant looks and 1,000 nits brightness ensures great legibility even during quick glances. BT voice calls are clear and battery life is excellent (a week on mixed-use for me). Activity and sleep tracking are relatively accurate while the IP67 rating allows the watch to be used in diverse conditions. Available in black and gold, Apex Regal is a worthy smartwatch. INR 3,499. crossbeats.com

Infinix Hot 30 5G

Infinix makes some great smartphones in a range of budgets. Its new Hot 30 5G is packed with some excellent features at an affordable price point. I was particularly impressed with the premium-esque finish and the brilliant 6.78-inch FHD 120 Hz display with 580 nits of brightness. Audio is bold and clear with dual speakers and DTS support. The chipset is a Mediatek Dimensity 6020 processor with Android 13 OS and keeps the phone running smooth with multiple apps running simultaneously. The 6,000 mAh battery lasted me almost two days with moderate to heavy usage and is a big plus on this device. The 50MP+ AI rear cameras shoot remarkably clear photos and smooth cinematic videos. The Hot 30 5G is an all-round performer at this price. INR 12,499. infinixmobiles.in