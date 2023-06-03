Microsoft testing dark mode for its Paint app in Windows 11

Microsoft has started testing a new dark mode for its Paint application in Windows 11.



The new mode is currently rolling out in both Canary and Dev Channels for Windows Insiders, the tech giant said in a blogpost on Thursday.



The Paint app will automatically convert to the dark mode based on the users' system theme, or they can also manually enable it in the app's new settings page.



The tech giant is also rolling out improvements to the zoom controls to provide users with more flexibility and control over the view of their content on the canvas.



Moreover, the company introduced a new fit to screen option to quickly optimise zoom to match the users' window size.



"We updated the 'Image Properties' dialogues to match the style of the new Windows 11 design and fit in with the new Paint app backdrop as well as many accessibility and usability improvements to dialogues throughout the app," Microsoft added.