 Elevate home entertainment with Zebronics’ all new ZEB-PixaPlay 22

With a mission to bring large screen entertainment at home, Zebronics has announced the launch of their Smart-LED Projector called ZEB-PixaPlay 22 in a modern vertical design.



The ZEB-PixaPlay 22 is a smart projector in a compact sleek design with built-in powerful speakers that offers a good cinematic experience from the confines of your living room — the compact device can project a screen upto 406 cms in size.



Combining cutting-edge smart technology, features like electronic focus, quad core processor, dual band connectivity and mirroring support, a user-friendly UI design, the projector aims to transform the way you enjoy multimedia content.



The projector is equipped with powerful built-in speakers; it can be further enhanced with a wide range of Soundbars, allowing you to convert any room into a theatre or gaming arena. Furthermore, with a brightness of 3200 lumens, it ensures clear contrast, vivid colours, and intricate details.



The ZEB-PixaPlay 22 offers multiple connectivity options, including HDMI input and USB ports with pen drive support, as well as an aux out for audio. Its long-lasting lamp guarantees uninterrupted visual enjoyment with a lifespan of 30,000 hours. Additionally, it can be conveniently mounted on the ceiling and comes with a remote control for easy operation with electronics focus.