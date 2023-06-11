Samsung Galaxy F54: Good mid-range camera phone with balanced performance

Samsung has launched another mid-range smartphone under its F series -- Galaxy F54 5G in India, which comes with multiple pros such as a sleek and stylish design, a large and vibrant display, a powerful processor, a versatile camera system, and a long-lasting battery.



We used the 8GB+256GB variant of Galaxy F54 in Stardust Silver colour for a week, and here is what we think about the latest device.



Starting with the design and display, the Galaxy F54 5G has a modern and stylish design. The handset's back is made of polycarbonate glass with a smooth surface. However, if a case is not used, the phone easily attracts fingerprints and smudges.



The handset's rear panel showcases a unique camera setup with three distinct rings instead of a single module. Additionally, the handset's edges are gracefully curved, providing a comfortable and pleasant grip when held. On the bottom edge, you'll find a USB Type-C port and a neatly designed speaker grille.



The front of the phone is dominated by the large 6.7-inch display. The display is surrounded by thin bezels, and there is a small hole-punch cutout in the top centre for the front-facing camera.



The right side of the phone houses the power button and the volume rocker.



The Galaxy F54 5G has a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The display is bright and vibrant, and it has excellent viewing angles.



The screen is also extremely responsive. It is fast and fluid while playing games or simply browsing the internet, with no noticeable lag or stuttering.



The Galaxy F54 5G is equipped with the Exynos 1380 processor, a robust mid-range chipset that excels in handling demanding tasks effortlessly. On running multiple apps, browsing the web, or streaming media, this phone delivers seamless performance and ensures a smooth user experience.



The phone also has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Although the storage is expandable, it is important to note that expanding the storage requires sacrificing the second SIM slot.



Moving on to the camera, the Galaxy F54 5G has a triple-lens camera system on the back. The camera system consists of a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The front-facing camera is a 32MP sensor.



The phone's camera delivers reliable performance, particularly in well-lit environments.



The camera captures stunning shots with its powerful 108MP primary sensor, ensuring crisp and intricate details in every image. The resulting photos showcase the excellent dynamic range and a natural aesthetic, avoiding excessive saturation.



In challenging low-light conditions, the main sensor may introduce some noise and encounter slight difficulty in colour accuracy, but it still manages to preserve a satisfactory level of detail.



The device features a dedicated night mode that effectively reduces noise levels, though at the cost of slightly softening some of the finer details.



The front-facing camera on the smartphone captures skin tones and facial detailing with impressive accuracy, particularly in well-lit environments. In addition, the device's portrait mode expertly distinguishes between the foreground and background, preserving intricate details of the subject while elegantly blurring the surroundings.



The Galaxy F54 5G boasts a large 6000mAh battery, providing an impressive battery life that can effortlessly carry you through an entire day on a single charge. While it excels in longevity, heavy users who engage in intensive activities like gaming or utilise GPS navigation extensively may find its performance slightly underwhelming during prolonged usage sessions.



The charging speed of the Galaxy F54 is quite average as it only supports 25W of fast charging. It takes about two hours to fully charge the device.



The Samsung Galaxy F54 comes equipped with OneUI 5.1, a robust user interface that seamlessly integrates with Android 13, providing a comprehensive software experience right out of the box.



Available in two stunning colours -- Meteor Blue and Stardust Silver -- the Galaxy F54 is priced at Rs 27,999, which is now available for purchase across the company's official website, online and offline stores.



In terms of cons, this device lacks a headphone jack, and a charging adapter, as the box only includes the phone and a Type C cable.



Conclusion: The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G is a great mid-range smartphone that offers a lot of value for money. It has a sleek and stylish design, a large and vibrant display, a versatile camera system, and a long-lasting battery.



If you are looking for a powerful and reliable mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy F54 5G is a great option.

