Sony testing cloud streaming for some PS5 games

Tech giant Sony has announced that it is testing cloud streaming for "supported" PlayStation 5 (PS5) games.



The company is planning to add this ability as an additional benefit to the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription.



"We're currently testing cloud streaming for supported PS5 games-- this includes PS5 titles from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Game Trials, as well as supported digital PS5 titles that players own," Nick Maguire, VP of global services, global sales and business operations at Sony Interactive Entertainment, said in a blogpost on Wednesday.



"When this feature launches, cloud game streaming for supported PS5 titles will be available for use directly on your PS5 console."



Maguire further mentioned that this feature is currently in the early stages.



Meanwhile, last month, the tech giant had revealed the first look of a new handheld device for playing PS5 games via remote play overAWi-FiAwhich will hit the market soon.



PlayStation's first-ever official wireless earbuds were also announced, bringing next-generation audio immersion to PS5 as well as PC, along with connectivity to smartphones via Bluetooth.