Gadgets of the week: Father's Day Edition

Apple Macbook Air 15”

Looking to upgrade your laptop or your Mac? The new 15-inch Macbook Air from Apple is impossibly thin and light while packing in an insanely clear and sharp 15-inch display for max real estate. Supercharged by the M2 chip, this Mac Air comes with up to 18 hours of battery life and blazing fast performance. Available in four colour variants.

INR 1.35* lakh apple.com

Seiko Prospex - Speedtimer Solar Chronograph

Seiko’s Prospex Speedtimer Solar chronos come with maximum precision and legibility. They can also measure timings upto 1/100th of a second. Equipped with the new solar chronograph Caliber 8A50 movement, there’s a time counter, and a counter each for seconds, 1/10th and 1/100th of a second. The SFJ005 shown here is my personal favourite from the new range of Speedtimers. Get yours at a Seiko boutique and select retail stores worldwide from July 2023!

INR 80,000* seikowatches.com

Skechers - Slip in Arch Fit

Skechers’ new Slip-Ins: Go Walk Arch Fit let you go Hands Free while wearing and removing these shoes. They also come with a removable Arch Fit insole which provides excellent arch support. The shoes are ideal for day to day activities as well as a brisk walk in the park thanks to lightweight, responsive cushioning. They’re also machine washable and provide good traction and stability in most terrains.

INR 8,999* skechers.in

Gadget Review

Ambrane Powerlit Ultra

This might just be the best “Father’s Day” gift to give this year as we all need and use Powerbanks extensively for most of our devices. The Powerlit Ultra from Ambrane takes this to the next level with not only a massive 25000 mAh battery capacity, but the ability to charge even laptops and MacBooks via Type-C. The 100 W BoostedSpeed tech is insane letting me charge my MBA or my Lenovo laptop fully in less than 2 hours. Powerlit Ultra also charges your iPhones/iPads/Tabs as well as quick charging smartphones ultra rapidly and several times over. Most impressive is the ability of this device to charge itself fully in a couple of hours. This is currently my most useful device of 2023!

INR 4,999* ambraneindia.com

Govo GoSurround 900

The GoSurround 900 is a brilliant soundbar from GOVO with plenty of power via 4 x 2.25” explosive drivers (200 W) and provides a good theatrical experience for your TV/Movies/Audiobooks at a very reasonable price. Set up is seamless and quick while BT 5.3 lets all those Dads (and Moms) sync up their smartphones for easy connectivity. You can also use HDMI, Aux or USB for content. The 2.1 channel soundbar provides clear audio and sonics for a great experience at home. Definitely a fine option at this price point.

INR 6,599* govo.life

Infinix NOTE 30 5G

Looking to buy a 5G phone which looks fantastic and is packed with features including a great camera with incredible pricing? Look no further than the new Infinix NOTE 30 5G. Sporting a Dimensity 6080 5G processor, a powerful 108 MP camera and a 120 HZ stunning display, the NOTE 30 5G takes incredible images and records ultra smooth cinematic quality video which you can view on the 6.78” FHD+ LTPS display while dual speakers with JBL surround system will provide all the entertainment you need. I do love the Matte Finish & Vegan Leather design especially of the Sunset Gold variant featured here.

INR 14,999* infinixmobiles.in

Delsey Shadow 5.0 cabin trolley

Delsey’s new Shadow 5.0 range comes in a range of colours and in three sizes. The carry on version shown here is slim, light and looks great while travelling, equipped with Delsey’s patented excess weigh indicator. Shadow 5.0 comes with highly manoeuvrable and durable wheels for smooth rolling in various surfaces, a removable and washable inner lining, limited five-year warranty and a safe USB port integrated that lets you connect seamlessly and power up via your power bank. Delsey’s patented SECURITECH 2 zips are also three times more resistant to intrusion than others.

INR 18,500* int.delsey.com tatacliq.com