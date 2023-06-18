15-inch Apple MacBook Air redefines laptop era with super productivity, creativity

Those who have tried their hands on the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air for productivity, creativity and entertainment, the smooth and powerful experience has just got bigger and better, with the same ultra-light portability to take it anywhere with ease.



The world's thinnest 15-inch laptop (measuring only 11.5mm thin) is now available with an expansive 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display and M2 silicon chip -- offering an all-new six-speaker sound system and a silent, fanless design.



The new 15-inch MacBook Air comes packed with incredible features for people from all walks of lives -- professionals, creative souls, students and innovators. It comes in four finishes -- midnight, starlight, space gray and silver.



It weighs just 1.49 kgs, so it's incredibly portable. Even with its expansive display, the new MacBook Air is solid and durable.



On the performance front, the 15-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip is up to 12 times faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air.



When compared to the best-selling 15-inch PC laptop with a Core i7 processor, the new MacBook Air is up to twice as fast.



It also delivers extraordinary battery life, with up to 18 hours -- 50 per cent more than on the PC -- even with a better display and better performance.



On the hardware front, the device features a powerful 8-core CPU with four performance cores and four efficiency cores, a 10-core GPU for blazing-fast graphics, and a 16-core Neural Engine.



M2 also delivers 100GB/s of memory bandwidth and supports up to 24GB of fast unified memory, so multitasking and working with complex workloads is amazing.



The new MacBook Air features a spacious, high-resolution 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, so you will see even more content.



With up to 500 nits of brightness and support for 1 billion colours, the Liquid Retina display makes content look remarkably rich and vibrant, and text razor sharp. It is also twice the resolution and 25 percent brighter than a comparable PC laptop.



With the six-speaker sound system, streaming your favourite movies or TV shows will become an entirely new experience. Gaming is also fun on a bigger Mac screen with super sound.



The sound system also offers two tweeters and two sets of force-cancelling woofers.



The new speakers deliver twice the bass depth for fuller sound, and Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos provides immersive experiences whether listening to music or watching movies.



On the connectivity front, MacBook Air features MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt ports for connecting accessories and up to a 6K external display, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack for versatile connectivity.



The 1080p FaceTime HD camera on MacBook Air is perfect for FaceTime calls and video conferencing.



Combined with the processing power of the advanced image signal processor on M2, users will look great on video calls.



With macOS Ventura, messages and Mail are better than ever, while Safari ushers in a passwordless future with passkeys.



With iCloud Shared Photo Library, you can create and share a separate photo library among up to six family members.



The Freeform app provides a flexible canvas that enables users to be even more productive and expressive.



With this device, you can work effortlessly across Mac and iPhone with Continuity features like Handoff, AirDrop, Universal Clipboard, and Messages.



macOS Sonoma, coming this fall, will make the Mac experience more delightful and productive than ever, including new ways to personalise with widgets and stunning screensavers, an optimised gaming experience with Game Mode and powerful video conferencing capabilities, among others.



The new MacBook Air uses 100 per cent recycled gold plating and tin soldering in multiple printed circuit boards, and 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets.



MacBook Air also features 100 per cent recycled cobalt in the MagSafe connector and 90 per cent recycled steel in the battery tray.



In India, the laptop starts at Rs 134,900 and Rs 124,900 for students.



With Apple Trade In, you can trade in your current device and get credit toward a new Mac.



Conclusion: If you are on the 13-inch MacBook Air, this is a must upgrade and if you are new to the Apple ecosystem, starting your journey with the 15-inch device will only boost your productivity and creativity on a bigger, better screen with powerful internals.



From its expansive Liquid Retina display and remarkably thin and fanless design, to better battery life and an immersive six-speaker sound system, the new MacBook Air has it all.