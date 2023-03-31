Made in India: PHANTOM V Fold is here

TECNO Mobile, a global premium smartphone brand, has initiated the production of its first 'Make in India' foldable smartphone – PHANTOM V Fold; also the first smartphone to be powered by MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 9000+ processor. The dual-SIM, dual 5G processor customised especially for the device is produced by an advanced TSMC 4nm manufacturing process and delivers smooth foldable device performance with low power consumption. The smartphone will be manufactured in the Noida.

The brand is committed to introducing cutting-edge technologies to emerging markets, and continuing the same, TECNO’s PHANTOM V Fold is the newest product from TECNO’s premium smartphone sub-brand, PHANTOM. The smartphone promises to level up the foldable experience with a series of proprietary technologies, key collaborations and innovative design features.

It is focused on its aim to provide segment-first and industry-first features to the customers across all five product lines – POP, SPARK, POVA, CAMON, and PHANTOM. With CAMON and PHANTOM, the brand is looking to serve the mid-to-premium segment by creating a robust and versatile product portfolio for customers in Tier 1 and 2 markets.

In order to provide a distinctive chance for technology enthusiasts to be the early adopters of the newest technology, TECNO is offering an early access of Phantom V Fold to the initial users on Amazon, at a price of Rs 77,777. The offer is applicable only for limited stock. Early access sale on Amazon will start from April 12.