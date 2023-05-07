Gadgets of the week: Stuffcool SNAP and more; check out our reviews for Crossbeats BLAZE and Logitech MX Keys Combo

Stuffcool SNAP

SNAP is a 5000mAh lightning port power bank which snaps onto an iPhone, iPad or Airpods and charges at 20W PD power. Being super compact, it’s easy to carry and charges fast. 20W PD output allows up to 50% charging of iPhones in 30 minutes.

INR 2399. stuffcool.com

Also read: Microsoft adds animated backgrounds in Teams meeting Microsoft adds animated backgrounds in Teams meeting

Blaupunkt TS 120 Tower

Blaupunkt’s TS 120 is a cool pair of tower speakers crafted from premium quality wood and refined materials. It features a set of 3-inch Mids, 2-inch silk dome tweeters and 6.5-inch subwoofers for a rich and powerful sound across all volumes. Connectivity includes BT, HDMI, ARC, AUX, USB, Optical and Coaxial. There’s also a Karaoke mode and Mic with a remote.

INR 8,999 Amazon.in

BLUNT Coupe Umbrella

The Coupe from BLUNT is a lightweight full-length umbrella with an easy grip handle. It’s also been tested to withstand up to a Category 1 Hurricane and comes in unique colours with a webbed pattern like no other.

INR 11,400. bluntumbrella.com

Lexar CFexpress Type B

Lexar’s new line of CFexpress cards includes the new Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B Card Silver. This card is highly durable and comes with read and write speeds of 1750 MB/s and 1300 MB/s, ideal for photographers and videographers to capture burst photos and up to 8K quality videos. Perfect for use in compatible DSLR and mirrorless cameras. Available in capacities of 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB. Prices start at `16,000 for 128GB. `55,500 for the 512 GB version shown here.

INR 16,000. Lexar.com

Rapz Active Hustlr

The Hustlr is an active smartwatch with a 1.69” IPS HD display and is IP 67 compatible. Hustlr looks elegant and comes with full activity tracking tools including a 24-hour heart rate monitor, Blood oxygen measurements and BP monitoring. It also has an excellent 25-day standby time.

INR 1,999. rapz.in

Gadget Reviews

Crossbeats BLAZE

Crossbeats has a refreshing new soundbar called Blaze. The 24W device is compact and yet punches out great sound. I tested out the soundbar for a week and found the sonics convincing for its size and price. For one, the device looks great with sleek lines and aims to bring home the theatre experience with its 24W Dynamic drivers and 43mm Dual Bass systems. I paired it with my Macbook and my iPad to watch OTT content and listen to Spotify, results were overall good with BT 5.3 quick connectivity. Battery life is good at about 8 hours, plus the device can be easily moved around.

INR 26,995. crossbeats.com

Also read: Over half of Twitter Blue's earliest subscribers not paying anymore

Logitech MX Keys Combo For Business Gen 2

First off, Logitech is a brand that has been making consistently great devices for a long, long time. Their new MX Keys Combo for Business Gen 2 elevates the use of keyboards and Mice to a whole new level. The Combo set is designed specifically to improve workflow and efficiency. The enterprise-ready full-size keyboard and mouse combo is essential for employees who spend long hours at the computer looking for comfort and productivity. I’ve been using the Combo with my desktop for a fortnight and find them irreplaceable. The keyboard and mouse are ultra-ergonomic and specific to the touch. I also loved the auto smart backlighting which comes on when you need it. The mouse is near silent and is ultra-precise thanks to 8000 Dpi optical sensor tracking. Logi Bolt tech ensures ultra-secure connections, while the MX palm rest is perfect for resting my wrist. An incredible combo that brings max value to work environments.

INR 26,995. logitech.com