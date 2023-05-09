Mark Zuckerberg wins gold medal in his first jiu-jitsu tournament

Man of many talents - Mark Zuckerberg recently participated in his first jiu-jitsu tournament and he came out victorious with a gold and silver medal. The Facebook CEO took to his Instagram handle to share photos from the fight and wrote, "Competed in my first jiu-jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu team. Thanks to @davecamarillo @khaiwu @intense0ne for training."

In one of the photos, Mark was seen dressed in a jiu-jitsu uniform. The tournament was held near the Silicon Valley headquarters of Meta. Take a look at his photos here:

The 38-year-old tech tycoon started training in martial arts during the pandemic. He is being instructed by coach Dave Camarillo who has reportedly trained many other UFC MMA champions. Some of the UFC fighters have even taken to the comment section to congratulate Mark. The sweetest post, however, came from coach Dave.

A part of his post reads, "It’s inspiring to see someone so known challenge themselves in a new arena. This goes to show how amazing the art of Jiu-Jitsu really is. It changes you, it enhances the power of will - it is magic. It also attracts some very driven people. @zuck I am honored to train with you, teach you and learn from you. You are truly an amazing person. Thank you for sharing your drive, your enthusiasm and your graciousness to all of us"

