Amazon to Use Artificial Intelligence to speed up deliveries

A top executive of Amazon told a popular media house that the company will be using artificial intelligence for its delivery purposes with the main aim to minimise the distance between its products and customers. According to reports, Stefano Perego, vice president of customer fulfilment and global ops services for North America and Europe at Amazon, spoke about how the company is using AI in its logistics.

He was quoted as saying, “One area to focus is transportation, such as mapping and planning routes, taking into account variables like the weather, another area is to help customers to find the right goods on Amazon. I think one area that we consider key to lower cost is to focus on inventory placement.”

Stefano added, “So now, I'm pretty sure you're familiar with the vast selection we offer to our customers. Imagine how complex is the problem of deciding where to place that unit of inventory. And to place it in a way that we reduce the distance to fulfil to customers, and we increase the speed of delivery.”

The tech giant is aiming to implement the ‘regionalization’ approach for its deliveries, which is an effort to ship products to customers from the warehouses near them, rather than from an inventory unit on the other side of the country.

However, this approach would require the use of technology capable of analysing data and patterns to forecast which products will be in demand and where. Amazon is going to depend on AI for this purpose which will enable the company to deliver products in a day or two to the customers, as the product would be closer to the customers. Stefano said that the efforts are progressing well and that 75 percent of the products ordered by customers in the US are from the inventory units within their region.

Amazon is also incorporating robotics in its fulfilment centres to assist in monotonous and tedious tasks like lifting heavy packages.“Eventually, the type of job that an employee will be called to do in a fulfilment centre will be increasingly a high judgment type of job, and the heavy lifting and repetitive tasks will be done through robotics,” Stephano told sources.

