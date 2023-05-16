Whatsapp introduces a new ‘chat lock’ feature to hide private conversations

The company will be rolling out the Chat Lock globally for both Android and iOS devices| Image for representational purposes only

Mark Zuckerberg, the Founder and CEO of Meta announced on Monday that WhatsApp will be introducing a new ‘Chat Lock’ feature that is designed to give users an additional layer of security and privacy for their most intimate conversations.

With this feature, you can lock a chat, which will hide the thread from the inbox and put it in a folder that can only be accessed with your device password or a biometric such as a fingerprint.

You can lock a chat by tapping the name of an individual conversation or group and selecting the lock option. Once you lock a chat, the app will also automatically hide the sender’s name and the contents of that chat in notifications. Through the introduction of Chat Lock, WhatsApp intends to protect user's privacy and peace of mind.

On the topic, Mark said “New locked chats in WhatsApp make your conversations more private. They're hidden in a password-protected folder and notifications won't show sender or message content," said Mark.

The Social media company says it will add more options for Chat Lock, such as locking for the companion devices and creating a custom password for your chats that is different from the device password.

The Chat Lock feature will be launched globally for both Android and iOS devices beginning today. Users can update their app to get the latest version and enable the Chat lock feature.