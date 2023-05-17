Zebronics introduces its first ANC earbuds

Zebronics has now introduced its first Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Earbuds called Zeb Pods-1 which combines the ANC feature with strong signal processing technology offering crystal clear audio quality without any external interference.

Whether you are in office, at a café or using a public transport, the earbuds are perfect for use in any noisy environment. Moreover, gamers can benefit from the earbuds that come with a low latency of just 60ms, and supports a lag-free gaming experience.

With built-in durable rechargeable battery with Type-C charging, the Zeb Pods-1 offers up to 28 hours of backup without ANC and up to 22 hours with ANC on. The dynamic 13mm drivers deliver crisp trebles and deep bass output while providing a comfortable and cozy fit with an in-ear design. The touch controls help users to control media and voice calls.

The earbuds are widely compatible with smartphones, laptops, and tablets with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and support voice assistants such as Android Google assistant and Apple iOS Siri. With the flash connect feature, users can simply open the lid to instantly pair with their devices.

Available on Amazon at an introductory price of Rs 1,499.