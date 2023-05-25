Thomson invests Rs 200 cr in washing machine plant in India, launches new TVs

French consumer electronics brand THOMSON on Thursday announced a fresh investment of Rs 200 crore in a washing machine plant in India.



Homegrown electronic manufacturer Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd, who is the exclusive brand licensee of THOMSON in India, headed by Avneet Singh Marwah, announced a Rs 200 crore investment for its state-of-the-art wash plant.



"With our new investment of Rs 200 crore towards the wash plant and our collaboration with Flipkart, we are confident to strengthen our presence in the category further," Marwah said in a statement.



Along with the investment announcement, the company also launched new FA series TVs with Realtek processors, Google TVs with 4k display and an all-new series of semi-automatic washing machines.



The new FA series comes powered with Android 11 and is available in 32-inch, 40-inch and 42-inch screen sizes, while, the new series of Google TVs with 4k display comes available in 43-inch & 50-inch screen sizes.



THOMSON's new range of semi-automatic top load washing machines series comes available in 9 Kg, 10 kg, 11 kg and 12 kg, respectively.



The new FA series TVs are priced at Rs 10,499 (32-inch), Rs 15,999 (40-inch), and Rs 16,999 (42-inch), respectively, while, the new Google TVs are priced at Rs 22,999 (43-inch) and Rs 27,999 (50-inch), respectively.



Moreover, the new range of semi-automatic washing machines are priced at Rs 9499 (9 kg), Rs 10,999 (10 kg), Rs 11,999 (11 kg) and Rs 12,999 (12 kg), respectively.