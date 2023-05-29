WhatsApp rolls out 'screen-sharing' feature for Android beta testers

The Meta-owned messaging application WhatsApp is all set to introduce a new feature that will enable users to share their screens during video calls. According to a report from WABetaInfo, only users with Android 2.23.11.19 update will have access to the feature.

“WhatsApp keeps working on improving voice and video calls in the Android app. After introducing changes regarding the colour for missed calls in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.10.4 update, WhatsApp is now rolling out a new feature that allows users to easily share their screen during a video call," WABetaInfo reported.

According to the report, the purpose of the feature was to improve the users’ overall video call experience. The update is currently being rolled out globally and is expected to be available to all users in the coming weeks.

After updating the app, users will see a new icon for screen sharing in the call control view during the video call, when a user selects the icon everything that is displayed on their device is recorded and shared with the recipient.

Also Read: WhatsApp may soon let users set up usernames

However, the user always has the choice to stop the screen-sharing process at any point, despite the ongoing transfer of screen content during the video call. Additionally, this function won't be activated unless the user permits to share the information on their screen.

The recently introduced screen-sharing feature might not work in large group calls and may not be supported by older versions of Android operating systems. Even if one user initiates screen sharing, if the recipient is using an outdated version of WhatsApp, they won't be able to access the shared content.

The WABetaInfo report also stated that certain users may notice minor changes in the new bottom navigation bar after installing the WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.23.11.19 update.

Also Read: Bang & Olufsen Beosystem 72-23, boAt Wanderer Smart and other gadgets of the week

The bottom navigation bar's tab placement will be changed and some users may now find the tabs organized in the following order: Chats, Calls, Communities, and Status. It should be mentioned that the messaging platform recently introduced the feature of editing sent messages.