Threads now let you copy & paste, add multiple posts on web

Instagram head Adam Mosseri has announced some new features on the web version of Threads, including the copy and paste option and add multiple posts option. In a post shared on Threads on Thursday, Mosseri said users now get the ability to tweak alt text on photos and videos when they post from the web.

Users can now copy and paste or drag and drop media attachments to their posts and can add multiple posts to a thread before publishing. In addition, Mosseri mentioned users will now be able to see quotes and reposts by clicking into likes or views on a post.

“Hope this makes it easier to join in on conversations from the web. Try them out, and let us know if there are other features you’d like to see,” Mosseri wrote. Reacting to the new features, several users expressed their thoughts and requested to add some more features. “Some welcome updates. Can you do something about the Instagram-like spam, which is now beginning to appear on Threads,” a user wrote. “Oh one more thing, please let us respond to replies on the activities page. I want to be able to click the little heart from there without having to click on each individual reply to go to the actual comment and click the heart there,” another user said.

Meanwhile, Mosseri has said that the company is working on a Threads application programming interface (API) to help developers build different apps and experiences around the X rival. In a post, he said Instagram is working on the API feature. “We’re working on it. My concern is that it’ll mean a lot more publisher content and not much more creator content, but it still seems like something we need to get done,” Mosseri added.