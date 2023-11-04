Gadgets of the week: Linksys Velop Pro 7, Mophie 3-in1 Charger and more

New Apple Pencil

The latest Apple Pencil is also its most affordable and comes with USB-C charging. It also comes with features such as low latency, tilt sensitivity and is compatible with most recent iPads. The Apple Pencil is great for sketching, taking notes, marking documents, journalling and more. INR 7,900* apple.com

Also read: YouTube's crack down on ad blockers leads to record number of uninstalls

Dell P2424HT monitor

Dell has a new Touch USB-C Hub monitor with ethernet connectivity and serves as a productivity hub amongst other things. The 23.8-inch monitor comes with vibrant colours and 99 per cent sRGB across a wide viewing angle, it also offers up to 10-point touch and comes with ComfortView Plus feature reducing harmful blue light. The monitor features an articulating stand design allowing users to transition it from a standard desktop monitor to a downward 60 degree angle orientation. INR 26,999* dell.com

Linksys Velop Pro 7

Linksys Velop Pro 7 is a Wi-Fi system with three mesh tri-band routers providing speeds over 10 Gbps and coverage up to 9,000 sq ft while connecting up to 200+ devices. Wi-Fi 7 offers 5x faster speeds than Wi-Fi 6 and an additional 6 GHz interference-free band connection. The Pro 7 can be set up in a matter of minutes and comes with Cognitive security to protect your network as well as optimising for streaming, gaming and video conference. INR 83,000* amazon.com

Loewe radio.frequency

The Loewe radio.frequency offers state-of-the-art tech and a unique design with natural oak inlays. It provides a full 28 watts of clear sound and is BT capable plus offers DAB+ radio where available. Other features include FM, alarm function, media playback via USB and a dimmable display. INR 20,000* loewe.tv

Onyx Boox Note Air3 C

This 10-inch colour ePaper tablet doubles up as an Android reading and writing slate. Built around E Ink’s Kaleido 3 tech, the tab comes with extra long battery life and usage that’s friendlier on the eyes. The 10.3-inch colour screen gives a pen-and-paper feel when doodling or jotting down thoughts. Running on Android, the E ink tablet allows you to download apps from the app store. It also comes with a pen stylus and a magnetic cover that doubles as a stand. INR 42,000* onyxboox.com

Mophie 3-in-1 Charger

This brilliant portable, MagSafe compatible wireless charging hub is a 'must have' option for Apple aficionados. You can simultaneously charge compatible iPhones, AirPods and the Apple Watch. Ideal for business trips and vacations, the charger packs up into a convenient carrying case when required. Up to 15W fast wireless charge is available for your iPhone and you also get a USB-C cable plus wall adapter. INR 12,500* zagg.com

Also read: AI a fundamental technology, we’re investing in AI quite a bit: Tim Cook

Kodak 43 Matrix QLED TV

Kodak’s 43 inch 4K UHD TV comes with 60 Hz refresh rates, connectivity options galore including Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI, BT and more. It also provides ample sound with 40W speakers and Dolby Atmos built in. Running on Google TV, you get access to all apps on the app store including Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, etc. One can also screen mirror and cast. INR 22,999* amazon.in