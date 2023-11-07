Meta introduces more ways for creators to earn money on Insta, FB

In order to woo creators, Meta has introduced new updates on several products across Facebook and Instagram to help them make money. The company is testing a new invite-only holiday bonus on Instagram for creators in the US, South Korea and Japan. "The holiday bonus will reward creators for sharing their creativity through reels and photos (both single-image posts and carousels). Select creators will be invited to test this new bonus until the end of the year," Meta said in a blogpost on Monday.

Creators will earn based on the number of reels plays and photo views they receive during the bonus period, as long as the content passes Content Monetisation Policies. Meta also announced that there are now more than one million active subscriptions to creators through Instagram subscriptions. Instagram crossed the one million mark within one year of the programme's launch.

The programme is available in more than 35 countries, including India. To help creators grow their subscriber communities, Meta has introduced new promotional tools, like surfacing the Subscribe button when your followers see your content in Feed and making it easier for you to welcome new subscribers via DMs and Stories.

On Facebook, the tech giant is adding more ways for followers to subscribe, such as via your Reels and Stories, and giving creators the ability to offer free 30-day subscription trials to their fans. "We’re also rolling out more control over pricing, so creators can change the price of their subscription over time," Meta said.

Also, read: WhatsApp AI tool shows kids with guns when prompted with 'Palestine'

Moreover, the company is making it easier for creators to participate in ads by showing additional ad eligibility information when creating Instagram Stories, who work with brand partners on Branded Content and Partnership Ads. If a creator selects "Allow brand partner to boost" when creating a story, they will then be prompted to address ad eligibility errors in their content, the company said.