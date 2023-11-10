Gadgets of the week: Marantz CD 50n, Apple MacBook Pro M3 and more

Marantz CD 50n

Marantz, the audio great, has a new phenomenal CD player if you have a large collection of CDs to play. The CD 50n reveals the finest details in high-resolution recordings available today and is also engineered for streaming your music whether its AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal and many other services. Connectivity includes HDMI ARC, Audio Out and the CD 50n has a Digital Pre-Amp built in. CD lovers, Go BUY! INR 1.50* lakh marantz.com

Philips TAPH802

These wireless Bluetooth over-the-ear headphones come with 30 hours of play time and provide detailed sound. With 40 mm drivers and a closed back design there’s support for Hi-Res audio while the Neodymium acoustic drivers deliver deep bass. The headphones can be folded Flat or inwards making them easy for travel. Built-in mics offer clear audio during calls. INR 8,989* amazon.in

Bowers & Wilkins Panorama 3

The Panorama 3 is a Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbar which provides Alexa support and acts as a powerful and complete home theatre device in a single component. Thirteen individual drivers including twin subs are powered by a total of 400 watts of power. The audio is ultra immersive and natural also allowing for connectivity including BT aptX Adaptive, Airplay 2, a host of streaming services and hi-res audio too. An intuitive app ensures easy set up and HDMI eARC provides simple and seamless connectivity. INR 1.35* lakh thesoundfactor.com

Balmuda Toaster

This unique toaster aims to provide the ultimate toast, courtesy of the perfect amount of steam it adds while toasting. The steam apparently locks in the bread’s inner moisture and gives it a golden finish while drawing out the delicious aroma and flavour. Balmuda also regulates temperature precisely for a crisp outside with a moist and fluffy inside. INR 25,000* us.balmuda.com

Apple MacBook Pro M3

Apple’s new MacBook Pros come with M3 chip variants and are available in 14- ind 16-inch options. The base model comes with 8 GB of unified memory and 512 GB SSD storage. It sports a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, multiple ports including thunderbolt, USB, HDMI, SDXC slot as well as a headphone jack. The M3 chip brings incredible speed and capabilities to multitask including handling content in pro apps and games. INR 1.70* lakh apple.com

Gadget review

Rapz Pods Pro+

These wonderful TWS from Rapz look great on the ears and sound reasonably good. With BT 5.0, connectivity is great and latency is also minimal allowing one to play games easily. Playtime is about 20 hours in total, including case and the touch controls are welcome. Voice assistants work fairly well and the charging time is about an hour. For the price, these look stylish on the ears and perform their job well. INR 1,299* rapz.in

Zunpulse Revelle BLDC fan

Zunpulse is a brand that makes excellent smart devices, I managed to try out their new smart BLDC fan and found it a worthy addition to my office. The smart fan comes with a remote and consumes dramatically lesser power than regular ceiling fans even at maximum speed. The BLDC motor is quiet and efficient and provides excellent air delivery. The energy efficient fan also comes with an aerodynamic design and multiple finish options including the remarkable Oak white variant. Its time you switched to BLDC fans. INR 3,299* zunpulse.com