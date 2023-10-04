Kodak launches 43 inch QLED TV and 55 Inch CAPRO TVKodak launches 43 inch QLED TV and 55 Inch CAPRO TV

Super Plastronics Private Limited (SPPL) has introduced huge discounts on KODAK HD LED TVs. The brand is offering exciting deals on their official KODAK CA PRO, 9XPRO and Matrix QLED series. The 9 day sale will start on 7th October, 2023, giving the customers a great opportunity to enjoy their favourite content on KODAK televisions that are available at a starting price of INR 6,499.

In conjunction with the GOOGLE TV platform, KODAK QLED televisions will be offered in three screen sizes: 50 inches, 55 inches, and 65 inches, with pricing beginning at INR 22,999. Additionally, they come with improved sound with DTS TruSurround sound, a QLED 4K display with 1.1 billion colors, DOLBY ATMOS, DOLBY VISION, HDR 10+ with 2GB RAM, and 16GB of internal storage. KODAK TV is the premium brand in India that introduced QLED in Google TV. Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL) is the first Indian manufacturing company in the country to introduce QLED TVs with GOOGLE TV. These televisions come with a variety of upgraded features, including support for multiple adult and child user profiles, manual and voice control for smart home devices, and a personalised home screen for each individual user. KODAK 75 inch 4K QLED TV (75MT5044) comes with DTS TruSurround, a QLED 4K display with 1.1 billion colours, Dolby MS12, HDR 10+ with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The televisions, with Bezel less and Airslim design, are also equipped with HDR10+, DOLBY ATMOS, DOLBY VISION, DOLBY DIGITAL PLUS and In-built CHROMECAST & Airplay that supports 1000+ Apps. This premium offering is available at a starting price of INR 89,999. The brand has launched KODAK 43 inch Matrix QLED TV exclusively on Amazon India for INR 22,999. The product will be available on sale from 7th October, 2023.

With an innovative GOOGLE TV interface, a 4K HDR10 display, DOLBY DIGITAL PLUS, and DTS TruSurround, the KODAK CA PRO range of televisions provide amazing features that assure a high-quality watching experience, available at a starting price of INR 25,999. In addition, users have access to many connectivity options, such as USB 2.0, HDMI 3, ARC/CEC, and Bluetooth v.5.0, enabling easy interaction with other devices. The CA PRO series also has a sleek and contemporary bezel-less screen, which enhances the television's aesthetic attractiveness. The TV's intuitive remote control and built-in GOOGLE ASSISTANT make navigating through the television's many functions a breeze. With all of these cutting-edge capabilities, the KODAK CA PRO series delivers a viewing experience that is streamlined, intuitive, and of the highest possible quality. The brand has launched KODAK 55 inch CAPRO GOOGLE TV on Flipkart India for INR 29,499

KODAK 9XPRO TVs is a premium TV series powered by ANDROID 11 with ARM Cortex A55*4 REALTEK processor, DOLBY DIGITAL sound, speaker output of 30W, built-in Netflix, GOOGLE ASSISTANT, CHROMECAST, Bluetooth 5.0, 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM. The televisions in this series are loaded with more Than 10,000 Plus Apps and Games such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Apple TV, Voot, Zee5, Sony LIV, Google Play Store with 500,000 Plus TV Shows. The 32 inch variant of the series is HD Ready whereas all other models are Full HD. This series is available at a starting price of INR 9,499.

SPPL has also announced partnership with Disney+Hotstar for the Cricket World Cup 2023. Both the parties have signed a long term agreement for marketing collaborations where they will integrate to promote each other’s content on digital platforms.