Westinghouse Launches New 65-inch Google TV in Rose Gold

A magnificent 65-inch Rose Gold TV from Westinghouse, a renowned American electronics brand, has been introduced to the market. Customers can check all Westinghouse models, including the 32-inch HD Ready, 43-inch and 40-inch FHD of the W2 Series, 50-inch and 55-inch 4K GTV of the Quantum Series, and all other variants online.

The brand-new Westinghouse WH65GTX50 provides amazing graphics with an impressive 4K Ultra HD resolution, a 3840 x 2160 pixel display, and a seamless 60 Hertz refresh rate. Dual Band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI connections for game consoles and other devices, 2 USB ports for external devices, ALLM, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, and Ethernet are just a few of the many connectivity choices it offers. It has a strong sound output of 48 Watts with Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD for excellent audio quality. This Smart TV supports well-known apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Zee5, all of which are accessible by Google Assistant, and it runs on Google TV OS with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. The display is enhanced with 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG, MEMC, Vivid Display, and Super Contrast technologies for an immersive viewing experience

Also, read: White-Westinghouse launches 7 semi-automatic washing machines in India

As part of this offer, Westinghouse is providing discounts on its range of Smart and Non-Smart TV models. These TVs come with 2GB RAM and 16 GB ROM, providing ample processing power and storage capacity. Powered by an MT9062 processor, these models deliver smooth and lag-free performance. The 4K display with HDR 10+ ensures stunning visuals with vibrant colors and remarkable clarity. The highlight of these models is their exceptional sound system. Equipped with 2 48W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speakers featuring DTS TruSurround Technology, viewers can enjoy an immersive audio experience that truly complements the visuals. The TVs also boast a bezel-less and air-slim design, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity, a voice-enabled remote, and 3 HDMI & 2 USB ports for seamless connectivity with various devices.

Prices start at Rs 5,999 onwards. Available online.