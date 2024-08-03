Samsung Z Flip6: AI smarts and upgraded hardware in a familiar frame

What’s impressive is that Samsung has managed to push the performance envelope in this generation, eking out not only better performance courtesy the top-shelf Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the industry-first vapour chamber cooling system on a flip phone, but also impressive full day battery life on moderate usage with the 4000mAh battery this year. Coupled with the 12GB of memory, the phone can run Call of Duty: Mobile at high graphics settings without running warm or throttling performance. Charging speeds haven’t improved though, and you’re limited to 25-watt wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. Cameras see an improvement too, and the upgrade to a 50MP primary camera (like the one on the S24/24+) makes a big difference to everyday shots, yielding sharp images with pleasing colors and a usable digital zoom. Ultrawide images on the 12MP shooter are good too, though many would prefer a dedicated telephoto instead.

And while one is still left wanting for better utilization of the cover display, the rest of Samsung’s One UI 6.1.1 is arguably the most feature-rich and polished interface on a foldable, and the AI features are where it edges ahead. We’re familiar with Circle to Search and Chat Assist, and there’s Note Assist now to transcribe, summarize and translate meeting/class notes. The Z Flip6 leverages its unique form factor in the new Interpreter app, which can now use the cover screen to show the translated language while keeping your native language on main screen. There’s a new autofocus/zoom feature, where you prop the phone in a half-open position and it uses AI to figure out how many people are in the shot to zoom in or out, switching between the two cameras, to perfectly frame the shot. More of such features please, Samsung. And of course, how could I forget the one feature our entire family, the kid in particular, are going to town with – the new “Sketch to Image” feature. It allows you to sketch/draw with your finger on top of a photo you’ve taken, and Galaxy AI will understand what you’ve attempted to draw and turn it into correctly scaled photo-realistic objects inserted into the scene. With a bit of trial and error, it can get shockingly good at most attempts, and Samsung helpfully adds a watermark at the bottom labelling it as "AI-generated content".

The Z Flip 6 has also gotten costlier this year, and with increased competition, you really have to be sold on the AI features and build quality to justify picking it up.

Rating: 8/10

Price: Rs. 1,09,999 onwards