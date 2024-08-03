Samsung Z Flip6: AI smarts and upgraded hardware in a familiar frame

On the face of it, Samsung’s fifth generation flip-foldable is an iteration on last year’s Z Flip5, one with an upgraded primary camera, a larger battery, vapor cooling for thermal management, more memory and the (almost obligatory) newest Qualcomm chipset…along with a dash of Galaxy AI smarts. The reality, as always, is a bit more nuanced.
It may look mostly like last year’s model, only with flatter, matte finish sides which dig into the palm a wee bit. As flip phones go, Samsung’s build quality and sturdiness is still the best in the business, with an Armor Aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and a reworked hinge that stays open at almost any angle, handles falls better and weathers the elements more confidently (with its IP48 rating) than other foldables. Samsung’s made foldables for years, and it shows.
The story continues with the 6.7-inch, 1080 x 2640 pixels, 120Hz foldable screen, much the same screen as on the Flip5 but it now goes up to 2600 nits of peak brightness, up from 1750 nits. Bright, colorful and sharp, with a slightly less noticeable crease, all standard Samsung stuff. It’s the 60Hz 3.4-inch outer Cover Display that feels a bit dated, particularly as I’ve recently been using the Razr 50 Ultra’s bigger, sharper and more fluid cover screen. Out of the box, the Razr also lets you run any app you want on the cover display, a capability that the Flip6 only unlocks if you jump through hoops and use the Good Lock app.
What’s impressive is that Samsung has managed to push the performance envelope in this generation, eking out not only better performance courtesy the top-shelf Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the industry-first vapour chamber cooling system on a flip phone, but also impressive full day battery life on moderate usage with the 4000mAh battery this year. Coupled with the 12GB of memory, the phone can run Call of Duty: Mobile at high graphics settings without running warm or throttling performance. Charging speeds haven’t improved though, and you’re limited to 25-watt wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. Cameras see an improvement too, and the upgrade to a 50MP primary camera (like the one on the S24/24+) makes a big difference to everyday shots, yielding sharp images with pleasing colors and a usable digital zoom. Ultrawide images on the 12MP shooter are good too, though many would prefer a dedicated telephoto instead.
And while one is still left wanting for better utilization of the cover display, the rest of Samsung’s One UI 6.1.1 is arguably the most feature-rich and polished interface on a foldable, and the AI features are where it edges ahead. We’re familiar with Circle to Search and Chat Assist, and there’s Note Assist now to transcribe, summarize and translate meeting/class notes. The Z Flip6 leverages its unique form factor in the new Interpreter app, which can now use the cover screen to show the translated language while keeping your native language on main screen. There’s a new autofocus/zoom feature, where you prop the phone in a half-open position and it uses AI to figure out how many people are in the shot to zoom in or out, switching between the two cameras, to perfectly frame the shot. More of such features please, Samsung. And of course, how could I forget the one feature our entire family, the kid in particular, are going to town with – the new “Sketch to Image” feature. It allows you to sketch/draw with your finger on top of a photo you’ve taken, and Galaxy AI will understand what you’ve attempted to draw and turn it into correctly scaled photo-realistic objects inserted into the scene. With a bit of trial and error, it can get shockingly good at most attempts, and Samsung helpfully adds a watermark at the bottom labelling it as "AI-generated content".
The Z Flip 6 has also gotten costlier this year, and with increased competition, you really have to be sold on the AI features and build quality to justify picking it up.
Rating: 8/10
Price: Rs. 1,09,999 onwards