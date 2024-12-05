Chic Choice

Coming close on the heels of the launch of audio brand Beats in India is the Kim Kardashian collaboration with its top-shelf Studio Pro headphones. Inspired by the celebrity’s signature earthy tone palette, the wireless noise cancelling cans are available in three limited edition brown colourways - moon (light), dune (medium) and earth (deep) – which line up the alongside the existing Studio Pros in navy, sandstone, black and deep brown colors. The headphones are otherwise the same, although you do get a color-matched Beats x Kim carrying case and custom woven cables. Whichever you pick, are the Beats x Kim Studio Pro worth the asking price?

As you’d expect from a company owned by Apple, the Beats Studio Pro look suitably classy and every bit the premium product that they are, albeit a little monochromatic in their liberal use of a single color throughout. They’re sturdy yet flexible enough in their fold-away design to fit into the compact fabric carrying case, and the memory foam/faux leather earpads coupled with the 270g weight ensured that these were comfortable enough to wear for long durations with minimal fatigue.