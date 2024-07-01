X becomes group chat for Earth, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, announced on Monday that his social media platform, X, has evolved into a global hub, with significant engagement from users worldwide. X now boasts 600 million monthly active users globally.

A user commented that X serves as a worldwide gathering place for people. Another user hinted at a new feature, "Earth Chat," coming to X soon. Musk, who acquired X (formerly known as Twitter) for $44 billion in 2022, aims to transform it into an "everything app," facilitating everything from posting movies and TV shows to conducting digital transactions.

Musk also highlighted a surge in X usage in the US, reaching an all-time high. "The platform recorded approximately 76 billion total user-seconds in the US, surpassing the previous record by 5%," Musk noted.

In March, X reported that users spend an average of 30 minutes per day on the platform.When Musk acquired Twitter in October 2022, it was primarily a messaging app limited to 140 characters. At the time of acquisition, there were approximately 3,500 creators actively using the platform.