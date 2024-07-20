Airport systems working normally: Aviation Ministry on Microsoft outage

The Civil Aviation Ministry of India confirmed that airline operations at airports across the country have returned to normal following a widespread Microsoft Windows outage. In an update on Saturday, the Ministry reported that airline systems resumed normal functioning since 3 am, with flight operations now running smoothly. They noted ongoing efforts to manage travel adjustments and refunds for affected passengers, aiming to clear the backlog of disruptions by noon.

The outage on Friday had led to significant delays and cancellations affecting hundreds of flights, including those of major carriers like IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air. At Delhi Airport alone, more than 400 flights were delayed and over 50 were cancelled according to flightradar24 data. IndiGo activated 'war rooms' at major metro airports to coordinate operations, while SpiceJet confirmed that its operations had returned to normalcy following the resolution of the technical issue.

The Ministry's statement highlighted the temporary disruptions caused by the outage and assured that all airlines were actively working to address any remaining issues and minimize further impact on passenger travel.