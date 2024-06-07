Nothing confirms CMF Phone 1 launch

London-based consumer tech brand Nothing on Thursday confirmed that it will soon launch the CMF Phone 1 as the first smartphone under the CMF sub-brand.

Announcing the development on X, the company wrote, "Introducing CMF Phone 1. Wonderful by design. Leveraging @nothing's innovation and meticulous attention to design, it serves as a wonderful entry point to our entire product ecosystem".

"As others overlook this category, we're giving it our full attention. Coming soon," it added. This comes after the company's CEO Carl Pei confirmed that the Nothing Phone (3) will launch only in 2025.

Nothing introduced CMF last year and launched three products — earbuds, smartwatch, and charger, under this brand. Last month, Nothing announced that it would be integrating OpenAI's Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT into all of its audio products.