Gupshup launches innovative Buyer App on ONDC to revolutionise digital commerce in India

Gupshup, the Indian conversational engagement platform, has unveiled India’s inaugural buyer app on the government-managed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). This groundbreaking app empowers buyers to utilize a WhatsApp-based interface to explore, shop, and purchase products from sellers across the expansive ONDC network, all without the need to download additional mobile applications. Beerud Sheth, CEO of Gupshup, remarked, "Gupshup’s Buyer App on ONDC brings the extensive commerce network to users nationwide, accessible in multiple languages, seamlessly and conveniently. This innovation promises to revolutionize digital commerce on a large scale in India."

Initially launched in beta with limited availability, the Buyer App allows users to order popular items such as biryani directly via WhatsApp. It facilitates key features such as sharing location, discovering nearby sellers, placing orders, and completing payments—all within the WhatsApp chat interface. Gaurav Kachhawa, Chief Product Officer at Gupshup, emphasized, "This ONDC Buyer App underscores the profound impact of conversational experiences, showcasing Gupshup’s platform capability to facilitate them."

Also, read: Boult announces an exciting partnership with Mustang for their latest product line, Torq, Dash & Derby

Looking ahead, Gupshup plans to expand its support to include additional conversational channels such as Google RCS and Voice. This strategic move aims to further enhance user accessibility and engagement, solidifying Gupshup's position as a pioneer in leveraging conversational technology for digital commerce transformation in India.