Pebble unveils latest BlissBuds earbuds range

After starting in the Indian smartwatch market, Pebble has now diversified its portfolio to unveil its latest BlissBuds, which joins the best of noise cancellation technologies. With their integrated quad microphones and superior Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC), BlissBuds Ultra and BlissBuds Ace are designed to meet the ongoing demand for the highest possible voice quality. The buds with ultra-powerful dynamic drivers and the latest Bluetooth V5.3 offer unobstructed NextGen communication, regardless of your surroundings, whether you're attending critical Zoom calls without any outside noise or just enjoying some peace and quiet.



With the use of cutting-edge technologies, these earbuds provide a truly noise-free experience that works in every setting. Strong 10mm and 13mm dynamic drivers enhance this characteristic by ensuring that audio quality remains uncompromised even amidst the hustle of daily life or the droning of a flight. The dual connectivity feature allows for seamless switching between two devices, catering to the multitasking lifestyle of modern users. A low latency mode is also included to enhance the gaming experience by reducing any audio and video lag for an immersive gameplay.



Pebble BlissBuds Ultra, tested to ensure up to 40 dB noise reduction, offers over 40 hours of playtime and an ultra-fast charging feature, with a mere 10 minutes of charge allowing a playtime of at least 180 minutes. What you also get is crystal clear sound with thumping bass & acoustic beats, allowing you to simply tune out the world.

BlissBuds Ace, offering noise reduction of up to 35 dB, making it suitable for use on flights and during commutes, boasts a premium metal finish and a unique transparency mode. Adding convenience with a type C charging hub, Ace is loaded with a Voice Assistant, fast charging and a playtime up to 30 hours. Pebble BlissBuds Ultra and Pebble BlissBuds Ace are both IPX4 water & sweat resistant.

BlissBuds Ultra comes in colour options like Black, Gold and Blue, and is priced at 1,599.