Pebble unveils Pebble Mega smartwatch

Pebble has redefined the smartwatch landscape with the launch of Pebble Mega. This ground-breaking smartwatch shatters conventions with its staggering 5.23 cm AMOLED display, offering unrivalled clarity and visibility. Its 700 NITS brightness and Always on Display ensures uninterrupted luxury so that you never miss a beat, while the vivid colours and crisp details bring your content to life like never before.

It has a premium metallic built that exudes elegance and durability and a functional rotating crown that adds a sophisticated touch and allows for effortless navigation through menus, apps, and settings with a simple twist of your fingers. Powered by NexGen Connectivity, this smartwatch ensures you are always linked to the digital world whether you are controlling smart home devices, playing music, or getting notifications.



The built-in AI voice assistant serves as your workmate that assists you with tasks, answer your questions, and organize your schedule, making life easier and more efficient. Its comprehensive Health Suite provides Heart rate, Sp02 and Sleep monitoring and Multiple Sports Mode acting as a companion for a balanced lifestyle.

It is a true game-changer with an unparalleled 7+ day battery life that guarantees continuous connectivity, saving you the trouble of ongoing charging. Not just this, it is well prepared to accompany you on any journey, from the gym to the wide outdoors, thanks to its resistance to water and dust.

Pebble Mega comes in three stunning colour variants like Midnight Gold, Moonlight Grey and Jet Black

Price: INR 2,699/-

Available online.