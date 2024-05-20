Global cybercrime cost increased 12x faster than total cybersecurity spending: Report

As organisations continue to spend billions of dollars on cybersecurity each year to prevent their businesses from losing sensitive data and important figures, a new report on Monday revealed that the global cybercrime cost has increased 12 times faster than total cybersecurity spending in the past six years.

According to data presented by Stocklytics.com, the total cybersecurity spending has grown by 78 per cent since 2018 and the cybercrime cost soared by 972 per cent in this period.

In 2018, companies and organisations globally spent $102.7 billion on cybersecurity measures. Two years later, this figure increased to more than $150 billion.

As per Statista, the annual spending on cybersecurity solutions and services is to hit $183 billion this year, or 78 per cent more than the figure reported six years back.