Google commits 20 mln USD to AI breakthrough researchers

Google has committed $20 million in funding and $2 million in cloud credits to a new initiative aimed at supporting researchers and scientists working on groundbreaking discoveries using artificial intelligence (AI). The announcement was made by Demis Hassabis, co-founder and CEO of Google DeepMind.

Through this initiative, Google.org plans to strengthen its relationship with leading scientific minds by offering both direct financial support and cloud infrastructure to fuel their projects, as reported by Xinhua News Agency.

The selected researchers will focus on using AI to solve complex, interdisciplinary challenges across various scientific fields. According to a blog post by Maggie Johnson, Google VP and global head of Google.org, promising areas for AI application include rare and neglected disease research, experimental biology, materials science, and sustainability.

This move follows a similar announcement by Amazon's AWS last week, which revealed $110 million in grants and credits to attract AI researchers to its platform.

"I believe AI has the potential to drive some of the most significant scientific breakthroughs of our time," Hassabis stated. "We hope this $20 million fund will foster greater collaboration between the private and public sectors, reignite excitement around the power of AI in science, and inspire others to contribute to this vital work," he added.