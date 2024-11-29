Gadgets of the week: Dor TV, Adidas Crazy IIINFINITY, Casio Ring Watch and Lightfoot EV

Dor TV

Dor TV is India’s first subscription TV service launched by Streambox Media, it aims to make life easier for all of us by integrating the latest TV tech with a comprehensive OTT suite powered by Dor OS. I tried the 43” Dor TV with access to 24+ essential OTT platforms, 300+ channels and a slick solar powered remote. The QLED TV is razor sharp with spectacular colours and 4K UHD resolution as well as Dolby Audio Sound with a nifty solar remote. Dor TV support made it very easy to install and set up the TV and I only had a single sign-on eliminating the need to keep track of multiple accounts. I’ve spent about a week with DOR Tv and come to love the ease with which I can flip across OTT platforms to find the exact content I’m looking for thanks to Dor’s smart interface and AI powered voice assistant. At launch some of the platforms include (Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, SonyLiV, Zee5, SUNNXT etc) and there’s a wonderful companion app which allows me to watch Dor TV content in upto 5 mobile devices. I foresee Dor’s pioneering all-in-one service being the benchmark for TV content consumption in 2025 for everyone , especially for older and very young individuals who find it difficult to keep track of and/or have to pay for individual OTT subscriptions currently. With a 4 year warranty and truly affordable all-in-one monthly subscription (₹799) Dor TV is the way to go! Available in 43” from December 1st and 55” and 65 inches, subsequently. INR 10,799 onwards flipkart.com