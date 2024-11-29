Gadgets of the week: Dor TV, Adidas Crazy IIINFINITY, Casio Ring Watch and Lightfoot EV

Dor TV
Dor TV is India’s first subscription TV service launched by Streambox Media, it aims to make life easier for all of us by integrating the latest TV tech with a comprehensive OTT suite powered by Dor OS. I tried the 43” Dor TV with access to 24+ essential OTT platforms, 300+ channels and a slick solar powered remote. The QLED TV is razor sharp with spectacular colours and 4K UHD resolution as well as Dolby Audio Sound with a nifty solar remote. Dor TV support made it very easy to install and set up the TV and I only had a single sign-on eliminating the need to keep track of multiple accounts. I’ve spent about a week with DOR Tv and come to love the ease with which I can flip across OTT platforms to find the exact content I’m looking for thanks to Dor’s smart interface and AI powered voice assistant. At launch some of the platforms include (Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, JioCinema, SonyLiV, Zee5, SUNNXT etc) and there’s a wonderful companion app which allows me to watch Dor TV content in upto 5 mobile devices. I foresee Dor’s pioneering all-in-one service being the benchmark for TV content consumption in 2025 for everyone , especially for older and very young individuals who find it difficult to keep track of and/or have to pay for individual OTT subscriptions currently. With a 4 year warranty and truly affordable all-in-one monthly subscription (₹799) Dor TV is the way to go! Available in 43” from December 1st and 55” and 65 inches, subsequently. INR 10,799 onwards flipkart.com
Adidas Crazy IIINFINITY
These futuristic shoes from Adidas let you level up and look cool simultaneously. Features include a mesh shroud and textile upper look with moulded polyurethane sidewalls and rubber toes for maximum comfort and head turns! INR 15,999 Adidas.co.in
Casio Ring Watch
Casio’s 50th anniversary brings back a new version of the ring watch (CRW-001-1), thanks to a miniature module and advanced metalworking technology. Special metal injection moulding and processing has created a unique ring sized 3-button digital watch featuring a 7-segment LCD displaying time, date, dual date and stopwatch. Price TBA Coming soon Casio.com
Lightfoot EV
Lightfoot has a new, solar powered electric cargo scooter with an awesome range of 37 miles (60km) with a top speed of 20 mph (32kph) allowing carriage of upto 3 large bags of groceries in weatherproof, lockable storage. The vehicle allows for upto 2 riders and comes with a 48V, 1.1kWh battery and 120W solar panels. Lightfoot also comes with no app, subscription model or tracking involved allowing you to use it the way you want! INR 4.20 lakhs. rollingsunshine.com
Oppo Find X8 Pro
Oppo’s upcoming Find X8 Pro is one to look out for with a top notch hardware/software combo and incredible features out of the box. The X8 pro sports a Mediatek Dimensity 9400 SOC for ultra-powerful and stable performance, along with a 5910mAh OPPO Silicon-carbon battery with 80W SuperVOOC and 50W AirVOOC charging. Features include a HyperTone Quad Main Camera System, 120Hz ProXDR display, Color OS 15, 16GB/512GB RAM and ROM, Gorilla Glass 7i and BT 5.4. Pre-order now for INR 99,999 oppo.com
Stoov Homey
Homey is a hot water bottle that’s wireless, electric and heats on both sides providing upto 4 hours of warmth. Using Infrared tech and rechargeable batteries, Homey is the perfect device to gain extra warmth as well as reducing muscle aches and pains. The heat can be set in three settings ranging from 38°c to 58°c. Homey is also fully safe to use with overheating protection and auto switch off function. INR 9,555 stoov.com
Therabody Sleepmask
The SleepMask is a Blackout eye mask with soothing vibrations to provide better sleep for the user. Benefits include improved sleep quality, 100% block out of light, 3 adjustable sleep-inducing vibration modes, a portable and lightweight form factor and the ability to be machine-washed (inner layer). You also get free access to Theramind sound content (Science backed) in the therabody app. Users have noticed at least a 20% improvement in overall sleep satisfaction. `8350* therabody.com