Big Stepper

How do you celebrate the world’s most popular smartwatch hitting double digits? With the Watch Series 10, Apple has forsaken revolution and chosen the path of refined evolution, tweaking the design to improve usability and comfort. This is arguably the most comfortable smartwatch I’ve ever had on my wrist.

As with past Apple Watches, you could easily mistake the new Series 10 for a Series 9 from a distance, but upon closer inspection, you begin to realize it’s a rather sizable upgrade, hardware wise. Still very much the squircle shape, but with a larger 1,220 square mm display area on the new 46mm model – that’s a bump of 9% from the Series 9 and a massive 30% if you’re upgrading from a Series 6 or older variant. It’s a smidgen larger in terms of usable display than even the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and is the first to incorporate wide-angle OLED tech for significantly better off-angle viewing. And courtesy the LTPO3 display which allows the refresh rate to drop all the way down to 1Hz, you now get a per-second hand movement on the gorgeous new Flux watch face.

While the Series 10 has grown larger, it’s just 9.7mm thick, which makes it 10% thinner and 10% lighter than the previous gen. There’s a noticeable difference in how comfortable the Series 10 is on the wrist, particularly if you’re used to wearing it overnight for sleep tracking. I’ve been wearing the 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 in Jet Black, a glossy aluminum finish that looks striking and harks back to the glossy iPhone 7 in the same shade. You can pick up the Series 10 in polished titanium as well for the first time. The good news for anyone upgrading is that there’s no change in the watch band system, so all your previous bands will continue to be compatible with the 42mm and 46mm models.