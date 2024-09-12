HMD launches HMD 105 4G & HMD 110 4G

HMD unveils the HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G, designed to deliver modern convenience and entertainment. With YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube Shorts now available through the Cloud Phone App, these devices offer easy access to both entertainment and information whenever you need it.

What distinguishes these phones is their capability to perform secure UPI transactions without requiring an internet connection, thanks to a pre-installed app. Whether you're sending money to a friend or paying for groceries, these phones provide a straightforward and secure experience no matter where you are.

You can enjoy peace of mind with our 1-Year Replacement Guarantee, ensuring both reliability and confidence. These feature phones are not just about communication—they keep you connected to what matters most, ensuring you’re always in touch.

Featuring a modern design that combines comfort and durability, these phones fit seamlessly into your daily life. Their powerful 1450 mAh battery ensures you stay connected longer. They come equipped with a range of multimedia features including an MP3 player, wireless FM radio, 32GB SD card support, and a Phone Talker. Additionally, they support 13 input languages and 23 languages for rendering, making communication easy across India.

You can choose from stylish colors such as Black, Cyan, and Pink for the HMD 105 4G, or Titanium and Blue for the HMD 110 4G. The HMD 105 4G is priced at INR 2199, while the HMD 110 4G is available for INR 2399. Both models can be purchased at online.